‘Damn Straight’: Conservatives Celebrate SCOTUS Decision to Strike Down Trump’s Tariffs

A number of conservatives celebrated the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to strike down President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act on Friday.

Six justices, including Republican appointees John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett, joined the majority opinion, while three others — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh — dissented.

Amongst conservative pundits online, there was some griping about the decision. But by and large, most traditional, Reaganite figures welcomed it.

Former vice president Mike Pence called the decision “a Victory for the American People.”

“American families and American businesses pay American tariffs – not foreign countries. With this decision, American families and businesses can breathe a sigh of relief,” he wrote.

Today’s 6-3 ruling by the Supreme Court is a Victory for the American People and a Win for the Separation of Powers enshrined in the Constitution of the United States. In Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, our Supreme Court has reaffirmed that the Constitution grants Congress -… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 20, 2026

The Cato Institute’s Scott Lincicome let a single “BOOM” loose.

BOOM: "IEEPA does not authorize the President to impose tariffs" pic.twitter.com/1dfG0qxB5N — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) February 20, 2026

Former Trump legislative affairs director and Advancing American Freedom Chairman Marc Short submitted that “Today, the Supreme Court reasserted the clear reading of the Constitution that the Founders assigned the Legislative branch the power to tax, not the Executive branch.”

“Advancing American Freedom is proud to have stood with American families and business against this unconstitutional, unilateral, and unfocused tariff assault that has cost American families dearly in lost wages, higher prices, and fewer jobs – not to mention sowing economic uncertainty and pushing our allies closer to Communist China,” he added.

Today, the Supreme Court reasserted the clear reading of the Constitution that the Founders assigned the Legislative branch the power to tax, not the Executive branch. The Trump-Pence Administration surgically wielded tariffs to address the existential threat of the Chinese… — Marc Short (@marctshort) February 20, 2026

“LETSGO,” exclaimed The Manhattan Institute’s Daniel Di Martino. “This may be the greatest gift SCOTUS gives the President because now he has an easy political way out of the tariffs that were harming the economy.”

LETSGO This may be the greatest gift SCOTUS gives the President because now he has an easy political way out of the tariffs that were harming the economy. pic.twitter.com/OZt7nT7sRh — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) February 20, 2026

“Well, well, well. It turns out, according to the Supreme Court, that the president does NOT have the authority to raise tariffs on other countries because he didn’t like a television commercial, or because he didn’t like the tone of a foreign leader,” observed National Review‘s Jim Geraghty.

Well, well, well. It turns out, according to the Supreme Court, that the president does NOT have the authority to raise tariffs on other countries because he didn't like a television commercial, or because he didn't like the tone of a foreign leader. In fact, the Supreme Court… pic.twitter.com/jsjMvvi6YH — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 20, 2026

“I think it’s a very good thing that a future President AOC will not be able to unilaterally create unreviewable tariffs on anything she wants,” argued Capital Research’s Parker Thayer.

I think it's a very good thing that a future President AOC will not be able to unilaterally create unreviewable tariffs on anything she wants. — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) February 20, 2026

But wait, there’s more:

In defense of our Republic, the Supreme Court struck down using emergency powers to enact taxes. This ruling will also prevent a future President such as AOC from using emergency powers to enact socialism. https://t.co/M55CZgz4By — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 20, 2026

Quick SCOTUS reax:

1) Refund. Their. Money. NOW.

2) All those IEEPA-gunpoint trade deals are ????

3) Trump WILL use other laws to reimpose these tariffs, and the courts won't stop them. CONGRESS MUST ACT. — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) February 20, 2026

Trump gets his hat handed to him in tariffs case. It should have been 9-0 against him, but I'll take 6-3. Hooray. — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) February 20, 2026

But I was told SCOTUS was in Trump's pocket. What happened? — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) February 20, 2026

.@SCOTUSblog editor/@ABC legal analyst @WhigNewtons on the SCOTUS ruling against most of Trump’s tariffs… “This has been a Supreme Court that has really been shrinking down executive power. We saw them do this during the Biden administration with his student loan debt… pic.twitter.com/4Ukxhcp77n — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 20, 2026

Ironically, this (coupled with the Trump admin's massive deregulations) means the economy will very likely launch into hyperdrive. If there was something to save Republicans in the midterms, this is it. https://t.co/vgH3mezD4A — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 20, 2026

Whatever your views on trade, the idea that Trump needed to impose tariffs to address an “emergency” was always transparently ridiculous. He’s been unilaterally raising taxes on Americans based on his mood or who offends him. https://t.co/YzgB8UPnyu — Billy Binion (@billybinion) February 20, 2026

— —

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!