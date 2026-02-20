‘Damn Straight’: Conservatives Celebrate SCOTUS Decision to Strike Down Trump’s Tariffs
A number of conservatives celebrated the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to strike down President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act on Friday.
Six justices, including Republican appointees John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett, joined the majority opinion, while three others — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh — dissented.
Amongst conservative pundits online, there was some griping about the decision. But by and large, most traditional, Reaganite figures welcomed it.
Former vice president Mike Pence called the decision “a Victory for the American People.”
“American families and American businesses pay American tariffs – not foreign countries. With this decision, American families and businesses can breathe a sigh of relief,” he wrote.
The Cato Institute’s Scott Lincicome let a single “BOOM” loose.
Former Trump legislative affairs director and Advancing American Freedom Chairman Marc Short submitted that “Today, the Supreme Court reasserted the clear reading of the Constitution that the Founders assigned the Legislative branch the power to tax, not the Executive branch.”
“Advancing American Freedom is proud to have stood with American families and business against this unconstitutional, unilateral, and unfocused tariff assault that has cost American families dearly in lost wages, higher prices, and fewer jobs – not to mention sowing economic uncertainty and pushing our allies closer to Communist China,” he added.
“LETSGO,” exclaimed The Manhattan Institute’s Daniel Di Martino. “This may be the greatest gift SCOTUS gives the President because now he has an easy political way out of the tariffs that were harming the economy.”
“Well, well, well. It turns out, according to the Supreme Court, that the president does NOT have the authority to raise tariffs on other countries because he didn’t like a television commercial, or because he didn’t like the tone of a foreign leader,” observed National Review‘s Jim Geraghty.
“I think it’s a very good thing that a future President AOC will not be able to unilaterally create unreviewable tariffs on anything she wants,” argued Capital Research’s Parker Thayer.
