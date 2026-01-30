Fox Host Calls Don Lemon Arrest ‘Unimpeachable’ Citing Grand Jury — Trump Was Indicted by Multiple Grand Juries

Fox News host Charlie Hurt said that if Don Lemon’s arrest was the result of a grand jury, “That’s pretty unimpeachable” — the same circumstance that President Donald Trump faced multiple times.

The political media world was shocked Friday morning when news of Don Lemon’s arrest broke. Federal agents took Lemon into custody in Los Angeles over his coverage of a protest at a St. Paul church.

President Trump once faced criminal trials in Washington DC, Georgia, New York, and Florida on a total of 91 felony counts — all of which were the result of grand jury indictments.

On Friday’s edition of Fox & Friends, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin was first to break the news, noting that several judges had already declined to proceed with charges against Lemon. He suggested that it’s likely a grand jury handed down the charges for the arrest.

Hurt wrapped up the hit with Melugin by expressing confidence in the grand jury system as “unimpeachable”:

CHARLIE HURT: News alert, journalist Don Lemon has been arrested in connection with an anti-ice protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Bill Melugin joins us now with more on this breaking news. Hey Bill. BILL MELUGIN: Yeah, Charlie, good morning to you. Our colleague David Spunt getting this breaking news from multiple law enforcement sources just minutes ago, confirming that former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles just after midnight this morning at a hotel. This obviously all in connection with that storming of a church in in St. Paul Minnesota by that group of anti ice agitators. Now remember the feds had gone to judges to try to get Don Lemon arrested before. They to a magistrate judge in Minnesota who didn’t sign off on an arrest warrant for him. Then it went to a judge above him. He didn’t sign off on an arrest warrant for him. Then it went to an appeals court. They also decided not to sign off for an arrest-warrant form. So there was experts who were predicting that perhaps the feds would go to a grand jury. It remains to be seen if that’s what happened here, but we can confirm that Don Lemon was arrested in Los Angeles by federal agents just after midnight Los Angeles time at a hotel. Now typically standard procedure with an arrest like this is the defendant will likely make their first court appearance sometime the same day so there’s a chance we may see Don Lemon make his first court appearance in Los Angeles sometime today. But obviously this is going grab all sorts of headlines. Three other protesters from that church storming have already been arrested, including who the feds say was the organizer of that protest. The woman in the middle there is a school board member in St. Paul, and then the mugshot on the right is an online personality slash agitator, if you want to call him that. He’s known as Da Woke Farmer. Those were the people that the feds had already arrested, but we have confirmed that Don Lemon has now been arrested in Los Angeles in connection with that viral incident. We all saw the video of it that spread and drew widespread condemnation. The feds have been going after these people on FACE Act violations. So this is still breaking news. Once we get more details about the potential charges here, a court appearance, we’ll of course update our viewers, guys. CHARLIE HURT: Really appreciate it. Of course, if it was a grand jury that did indict him, that’s pretty unimpeachable. Bill Melugin, thank you so much.

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

