Fox News’ Andy McCarthy Comes Out Hard Against Trump Over His ‘Punishable by DEATH’ Rant

Conservative legal commentator and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy came out hard against Donald Trump’s rant accusing six Democratic lawmakers of being guilty of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” on Thursday.

Reacting to a video released by the six Democrats — Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH) — Trump launched into a Truth Social tirade that saw him declared that “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET,” before eventually landing on the “punishable by DEATH” line.

In the video, the Democrats — all veterans of the military or intelligence community — argued that “This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

“Right now, the threats to our constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” they continued, before going on to assert that “We have your back.”

McCarthy, evidently, sides with the Democrats on the legal questions at hand.

“There is no insurrection or sedition without the use of force. Disobeying a lawful order is insubordination, not insurrection or sedition. Disobeying an unlawful order is required,” he wrote on X shortly after Trump’s Truth Social rant. “That is all.”

He wasn’t the only conservative legal expert to come to that conclusion. Ed Whelan, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, also objected to Trump’s inflammatory remarks.

“Disobeying an unlawful order is required,” agreed Whelan, who also mused that he wished “folks would stop flinging the charge of treason so recklessly.”