Fox News Correspondent Bill Melugin Gets Big-Time Call Up to DC With New Capitol Hill Gig

Bill Melugin, Fox News’s correspondent out of Los Angeles, is heading to Washington, D.C., to cover congressional news from Capitol Hill.

Melugin joins chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram in covering politics, legislative affairs, and related issues.

Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace made the announcement Thursday, saying, “Bill’s dogged dedication to uncovering the story and deep understanding of national issues make him an excellent fit to cover the complex world of Congress.”

Regarding his new position, Melugin said, “Congress is one of the most compelling and consequential beats in journalism and it is an incredible honor to take on this role and continue to serve our viewers from Capitol Hill.”

Melugin joined Fox News Media in 2021 and most recently served as a Los Angeles-based correspondent for the network, focusing on immigration at the southern border. Meulgin also covered major stories for the network, including the 2025 California wildfires; the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas; and the drowning of Texas National Guardsman Bishop Evans in the Rio Grande.

In addition, Melugin traveled across the country to cover the 2024 presidential election..

Melugin’s career has included stints at KTTV-TV in Los Angeles, where he was awarded three local Emmy awards for investigative work.

Melugin previously held anchor and reporter roles at WJYZ-TVin Charlotte, North Carolina; and KFOX-TV in El Paso, Texas. Melugin is a two-time recipient of Radio & Television News Association of Southern California’s Golden Mike Award for Best Investigative Journalism. He is a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.