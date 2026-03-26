Fox News Hosts Laugh Nervously as Trump Tells Them, ‘Your Fox Polls Are Terrible’

Hosts of The Five on Fox News laughed nervously as President Donald Trump complained to them that their network’s polls are “terrible.”

Trump joined Thursday’s edition of the program a day after Fox News released a poll showing Trump with his highest disapproval rating ever in the survey, in either term.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they disapprove of Trump’s performance as president, with 47% saying they strongly disapprove. Only 41% of Americans said they approve of the job Trump is doing.

The president joined The Five via phone and touted his 100% approval rating among self-described MAGA voters, according to a CNN poll. Trump said his followers support his war against Iran and understand that the conflict will not go on “for years.”

“Think of it, 100% in a CNN poll, a CNN poll, which are the worst polls, almost as bad as Fox polls,” Trump said. “I hate Fox polls.”

As the president spoke, multiple hosts could be heard laughing.

“Honestly, whoever does your polls, they’re terrible,” Trump continued. “Rupert Murdoch has promised me for years he’s gonna get rid of your pollster, but he doesn’t do it. I don’t get it. But your Fox polls are terrible. But the pollsters that are good have me leading by a lot and leading every candidate if I– I’d love to run. But there’s some things you can’t do in life, I guess, not allowed to do. But we’re very popular. I mean, what can I say?”

Trump has never been reluctant to complain to his favorite cable news channel when its polling displeases him. Back in 2020, he griped about the network’s polling in swing states ahead of the election he would eventually lose.

“But I must tell you, Fox does among the worst pollsters of all. I don’t know who at Fox is doing it, but they are terrible pollsters,” Trump said at the time. “They don’t have a clue, your pollsters.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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