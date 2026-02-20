Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo Reports a ‘Knee-Jerk Reaction Celebration’ on Wall St Over SCOTUS Decision Nullifying Trump Tariffs

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo reported on what she called a “knee-jerk reaction celebration” on Wall Street over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision nullifying President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that Trump’s tariffs — announced as a “liberation day” for the U.S. economy last April — were, in fact, illegal.

On Friday’s America’s Newsroom, Bartiromo said, “I think what you are seeing happening on Wall Street here is that there is a knee-jerk reaction celebration in terms of the use of tariffs. Perhaps that tool taken out of President Trump’s tool box…But I have to say I think that in many corners of the White House, this was expected, even though they have been saying repeatedly we think it is going our way. They have been planning and looking at ways to actually raise revenue to replace the lost revenue.”

She continued:

Where it really gets tricky and just a bit of a black eye…is the fact that the White House initially will have to pay money back. And you are talking about $250 to $300 billion in revenue that the White House has already raised, 289 billion in revenue it has already raised in tariffs, which is embarrassing and it will have to go back. But ultimately I highly doubt that the president is going to take this sitting down…So right now I believe what’s happening at the Treasury, at the White House, is the insiders are coming up with the best replacement for this revenue. So, I don’t think that Wall Street or business should get too excited because I do think the president is going to come back with these replacements.

She added, “And I think that’s what is happening right now with this blow from the Supreme Court.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

