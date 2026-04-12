President Donald Trump once again re-upped his repeatedly debunked claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” — and Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo responded by saying “yep.”

In an interview on Sunday Morning Futures, the president made his comments as part of a rant about his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

“Biden — who was an incompetent president — he was grossly incompetent,” Trump said. “Look, the election was rigged. You know that? I know that. Everybody knows that now,”

“Yep,” Bartiromo said.

“And it’s all come out, and it’s coming out,” Trump added.

Bartiromo has previously come under fire for pushing debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Her on-air commentary was cited heavily in Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News, which the network settled for $787 million.

On Sunday, Trump did not make any targeted claims about the election, or accuse any particular company or jurisdiction of impropriety. But nonetheless he put Bartiromo in an awkward spot by making the broad, debunked claim that the election was rigged against him. And Bartiromo’s reply was brief, but affirmative.

Watch above, via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!