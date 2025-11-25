Fox’s Bret Baier Confronts Trump Energy Chief On Prices: ‘Will People Feel Different’ Next Year

Fox News anchor Bret Baier pressed Trump Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on prices that are increasing or only moderately abating, asking when Americans will begin to “feel different” about costs.

Trump has been fighting a battle over “affordability” since the Election Day bloodbath, insisting concerns over prices are a “con job,” and repeatedly claiming he’s already solved the issue. A raft of new polls show Trump getting clobbered on the economy — a potential indication voters aren’t convinced he’s particularly expert on the issue.

On Monday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Special Report, Baier wrapped up an interview with Wright by noting some energy prices that are still going up and others that have remained almost unchanged.

Wright would only promise prices would go down “before the administration is over”:

BRET BAIER: And for people now, you know, if you look at the latest energy inflation data, this is September inflation data. You know, you can see energy going up, electricity going up. Gasoline a little bit down, gas service up. And if you looked at the average gas price, these are two different things to look at, but steady from one year ago, it’s about roughly the same. $3.07, $3 and six cents. I guess my question is, will people feel a different energy cost into the new year, quarter one, quarter two, do you think? SEC. CHRIS WRIGHT: I think you’ll soon see a stop in the rise of electricity prices. We’re going to achieve that, I think, hopefully in the first half of 2026, the stop of the rises. But during the Trump administration, you will see a downward trend before the administration is over, a downward in the price of electricity in most all states that are open to building new infrastructure, that are building data centers, that building power plants, that are building pipelines. We will see overall a downward national trend in the price of electricity. BRET BAIER: Well, Mr. Secretary, we appreciate the time on a day like this. Thanks a lot. SEC. CHRIS WRIGHT: Thanks for having me.

