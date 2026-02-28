Fox’s Bret Baier: Trump ‘Very Happy’ With Iran Strikes So Far — Response Has Been ‘Much Less’ Than Expected

Fox News anchor Bret Baier reported President Donald Trump is “very happy” and “pleased” with how the U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran have gone so far, with Baier reporting on Saturday afternoon that the Trump administration expected the country’s theocratic regime to put up more of a fight to this point.

Baier shared his latest reporting during a segment around 2:10 p.m. ET.

“I am being told the president is very happy with what has happened so far. There are no U.S. casualties that we know of so far,” Baier reported. “So far the response from my Iran is much less than they thought it was going to be.”

He added a few more key details, including the Trump administration has “off ramps” for Operation Epic Fury in place, depending on whether the regime has been “toppled” or if the “Iranians do say something.”

Baier also said the “sense is the president is pleased” and “cautiously optimistic” about the strike.

His report dropped two hours after Washington Free Beacon reporter Jon Levine said Trump told him the operation was “going very well” during a phone interview.

NEW — I spoke to @realDonaldTrump by phone He told me the campaign against Iran is "going very well" — and declined to answer any other questions — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 28, 2026

Fox News reporter Trey Yingst reported from Israel shortly before Baier provided his update. Yingst said Israel was calling up 70,000 military reservists as the country prepares for more strikes against Iran.

Both of their reports came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu addressed the Iranian people in a video statement and called for regime change in the Islamic state.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity because soon there’s going to be a moment that you’ll have to go to the streets to complete this act and to topple this regime this help that you were wishing for helped as arrived,” Netanyahu said.

He added, “this is the time to go together for this mission. Citizens of Iran…all of you. It’s your time to unite and to topple this regime.”

There have been conflicting reports on whether or not Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed. Israel’s N12 News reported the Ayatollah was killed in a strike earlier on Saturday, while an Iranian spokesperson told ABC News he was “safe and sound” as of Saturday afternoon.

Watch above via Fox News.

