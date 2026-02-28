‘High Alert’: DHS and FBI Monitoring Potential Threats on US Soil During Strikes on Iran

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Saturday that she’s keeping an eye on potential threats to U.S. soil now that the United States is actively engaged in military action against Iran.

Noem posted on X Friday, “I am in direct coordination with our federal intelligence and law enforcement partners as we continue to closely monitor and thwart any potential threats to the homeland.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also offered up a statement about the FBI monitoring American security.

“FBI personnel are fully engaged on the situation overseas,” Patel wrote. “Last night I instructed our Counterterrorism and intelligence teams to be on high alert and mobilize all assisting security assets needed. Our JTTFs throughout the country are working 24/7, as always, to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland.”

He continued, “While the military handles force protection overseas, the @FBI remains at the forefront of deterring attacks here at home – and will continue to have our team work around the clock to protect Americans.”

In a video message to the American people early Saturday morning, President Donald Trump said the objective of Operation Epic Fury “is to defend the the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people.”

Trump called on the Iranian people to “take over” their government, and warned Americans that “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed Trump’s message to Iranians Saturday, saying, “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity because soon there’s going to be a moment that you’ll have to go to the streets to complete this act and to topple this regime this help that you were wishing for helped as arrived. And this is the time to go together for this mission. Citizens of Iran…all of you. It’s your time to unite and to topple this regime.”

