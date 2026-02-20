Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich Disputes CNN Report About Trump Throwing a Tantrum After Tariff Decision

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich disputed a report from Kristen Holmes, who holds the same title at CNN, about President Donald Trump’s reaction to Friday’s Supreme Court decision striking down the tariffs he’s imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Shortly after the decision dropped, Holmes said the following on air:

We still have no official reaction from the White House or President Trump. We are waiting, I am told that they are meeting, discussing how they are going to respond. But we have learned more about what happened in the room when President Trump was with those governors and he learned of the Supreme Court decision. Apparently, the breakfast had been going well. They were working together. And then President Trump became enraged. He started ranting about the decision, not only calling it a disgrace, but started attacking the courts at one point saying, “These effing courts,” but using the actual language there. We know that President Trump does use expletives on-, quite often when he is enraged in particular. Now, this of course comes as this tariff policy-, this could not be a bigger decision for President Trump. This could not be a bigger loss for President Trump. Not only is so much of his economic agenda based on these tariffs, so much his foreign policy is based on the tariffs. He has used these tariffs as leverage in almost every meeting that he has had around the world. He has touted them as the most important part of the economic agenda. So clearly a huge loss and he recognizes that today.

Heinrich called out Holmes’s claim in a tweet suggesting that it was false about an hour later.

“According to a source OUTSIDE THE ADMINISTRATION on POTUS reaction to tariff ruling during governors breakfast: ‘an aide came in, handed him a note, he called it a disgrace and then he went on with the remarks,'” wrote Heinrich, who added that this version of events “contradicts CNN reporting about an expletive-laden rant.”

Watch Holmes’s report above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!