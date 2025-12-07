Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Confronts Newly-Pardoned Henry Cuellar About Trump Trashing Him

Fox’s Maria Bartiromo confronted newly-pardoned Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) about President Donald Trump criticizing his “lack of loyalty” for declaring he would run again as a Democrat.

Cuellar and his wife were both indicted in 2024 on bribery charges, accused of taking nearly $600,000 from Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank in exchange for political favors. Trump issued a surprise pardon on Wednesday, preventing both from facing any jail time. The Cuellars have denied any wrongdoing.

Cuellar told Bartiromo that he believed the indictment was due to his criticism of then-President Joe Biden’s open border.

“Looking at all the evidence and looking at everything, definitely I feel that I was weaponized, you know, that they used the [Justice] department to go after my, you know, myself and my family.”

Cuellar irked Trump, however, when he filed for reelection as a Democrat instead of switching parties.

Trump wrote a lengthy post to Truth Social Sunday. It read, in part:

Only a short time after signing the Pardon, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that he will be “running” for Congress again, in the Great State of Texas (a State where I received the highest number of votes ever recorded!), as a Democrat, continuing to work with the same Radical Left Scum that just weeks before wanted him and his wife to spend the rest of their lives in Prison – And probably still do! Such a lack of LOYALTY, something that Texas Voters, and Henry’s daughters, will not like. Oh’ well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!

Bartiromo asked if Cuellar had considered switching parties.

“Look, I’m a Democrat,” Cuellar said. “I’m probably one of the most, if not the most bipartisan Democrat. And as I told some of my Republican friends on the House floor, I vote better than some of the Republicans in the Republican caucus.”

Bartiromo then pressed Cuellar asking, “What do you want to say about the president’s Truth Social this morning?”

“Well, again, let me just say this: I was at church this morning with my wife. I prayed for the president, I prayed for his family, and I prayed for the presidency, because if the president succeeds, the country succeeds. And again, as probably the most bipartisan individual, I don’t vote party. I vote for what’s right for the country,” Cuellar said.

He added, “I am a conservative Democrat, but I will work with the president. I’ve reached out to the administration. I told them, you know, name the folks, Tom Homan, Kristi [Noem]...and say, hey, can we sit down, I’d love to sit down and see where we can find common ground.”

