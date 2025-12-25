Senator Offers Holiday Wishes While Sitting Next to Taxidermied Alligator: ‘You Can Find God’s Love Everywhere’

On Thursday, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) shared a particularly memorable Christmas message on X, posting a video of himself seated beside a taxidermied alligator in a Santa hat while declaring, “You can find God’s love everywhere, but it really shines in Louisiana.”

The Christmas season is special. It’s a celebration of God’s love for all of humanity. God blessed Louisiana with the most God-fearing, hardworking, and fun-loving people in America. Wishing every Louisiana family a safe and Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/44CdzDQwD7 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) December 25, 2025

“The Christmas season is special,” said Kennedy, “because it’s a celebration of God’s love for all of humanity… I believe you can find God’s love everywhere, but it really shines in Louisiana.”

The Pelican State is home to the country’s largest alligator population, with an estimated population of more than two million.

“God blessed our taste buds with Cajun flavors,” he continued, shouting out a staple of his home state. “God blessed our eardrums with Jazz music. God blessed our coasts with fish to catch, and our skies with ducks to hunt. Above all, God blessed Louisiana with the most God-fearing, hardworking, and fun-loving people on earth.”

Kennedy is no stranger to going viral for his quips, calling Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) “nervous as a pregnant nun” and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “bilingual… speaking English and stupid” for their approaches to handling this fall’s government shutdown — the longest in American history.

“I don’t mean any disrespect,” said Kennedy to Fox’s Johnny Jones in October. “But based on her policies and beliefs, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez is single-handedly trying to put an end to dumb blonde jokes.”

Rounding out his holiday message, Kennedy added, “On behalf of Becky and my entire family, I wish all Louisianians a safe and merry Christmas.”