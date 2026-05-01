Fox’s Peter Doocy Makes Trump’s Day With Question About LIV Golf’s Collapse

President Donald Trump relished talking about his favorite sport during an Oval Office press conference Thursday when asked about the demise of the LIV Golf league.

Saudi Arabia announced that it’s pulling funding from the golf league that tried to rival the PGA tour by using big salaries to lure away top players.

Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Trump, “Once that tour is gone, do you think the PGA tour should welcome the defectors back with open arms?”

“I feel it’s a great question,” Trump answered. “In fact, if I had time I would love to watch television today because the PGA tour is playing at Doral, the Cadillac Championship. And I said, who’s winning? I can’t even look at it.”

Doocy answered, “Jordan Spieth is in the lead.”

“Oh, that’s good. He’s good. Great guy, good putter to put it mildly, right? Very great guy. Chipper putter. No. They are at my tournament right now, the PGA,” Trump said, continuing:

In two weeks, LIV is going to be right here at my course on the Potomac. No, I’d love to see LIV. But I do believe all of the golfers — the great golfers — should be playing against each other. I do believe, you know, it’s sort of — they were viewing something as a monopoly but, it’s a way, in a way, it should be the opposite of a monopoly, or — I want to see Rory playing, Bryson DeChambeau. Big John Rahm playing Scottie, who’s so great. Scottie Scheffler is great. And, I want to see him play John Rahm, Bryson, and all the different guys. They have great players on the LIV. But it’s almost like people want to see — that’s why the Masters was so good, because you saw everybody together. Patrick Reed played great. You know, he’s with LIV and he played great. They all did. They’re great players, I play with them. They’re very good. When I think I’m a good player, then I play with them, I don’t think I’m that good.

Trump added, “I don’t know that, what’s happening with, I’m not sure what’s happening with it — but they are all playing in my course in two weeks, on the Potomac. Beautiful course. But right now they’re playing at Doral, which, I own. If I ever, if we end this early, I’ll be able to watch for about three minutes before I get back on to the economy and every other subject that we have, including the economy,” Trump said to laughter.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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