‘It’s Actually Seditious’: Trump GOES OFF on the New York Times In Shock Rant

President Donald Trump accused The New York Times of “sedition” Thursday while ranting about coverage of the Iran war.

During an Oval Office presser Thursday, Trump repeated his claim that the U.S. has decimated Iran’s military.

“They have got nothing left. They are done,” Trump said of Iran. “And yet I read in The New York Times, I see in the stupid CNN, which I only watch because you have to watch a little bit of the enemy, so I watch it for a very short period. But you have to. You have to be smart.”

He continued:

And if you see CNN, you would think they are winning the war. If you read The New York Times, it’s actually seditious, in my opinion. You read The New York Times you actually think they are winning the war. I read some of these columnists — but it all starts from the top. It’s a terrible thing. So we’re negotiating with them. And they read how well they’re doing, and they’re sitting in a cave, and all their leaders are dead. Everyone is dead around them. Missiles are all of the place. They have no navy. They have no air force, they have no nothing. We can fly right over the middle of the Teheran without being shot at because they have no anti-aircraft. They have nothing. And they’re reading that they are winning the war. They are trying to figure it out. They get The New York Times, I guess in some form. And they think, we’re crazy. But, you know, I’m supposed to be negotiating, and they make you negotiate from weakness, not strength. But the difference is, I don’t care. Everybody knows the facts.

Trump added, “I got a call today from another country that’s more on our side than, a Middle Eastern country, saying, ‘Sir, please don’t hit them anymore. They’re decimated.‘ He’s actually helping them, saying, ‘please,’ and yet, The New York Times will tell you that they are winning the war. It’s so sad.”

The New York Times editorial board ran a scathing piece on Thursday titled, “The U.S. Military Was Losing Its Edge. After Iran, Everyone Knows It.” The editorial hammered Trump for allowing Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz, despite the U.S.’s superior military.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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