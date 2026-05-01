‘Wow’: Anti-Trump Media and Ex-CNNers Pile On Scott Jennings Over Mockler Meltdown

A blizzard of anti-Trump media figures — including ex-CNNers — piled on over the brawl between MeidasTouch influencer Adam Mockler and CNN star GOP analyst Scott Jennings that resulted in a profane explosion from Jennings.

Mockler and Jennings lit up social media with a viral clip from Thursday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, in which Jennings lost it and told his fellow panelist to “get your f*cking hand out of my face!” after having meted out a series of insults:

JENNINGS: Is that — you have the attention span of a gnat. MOCKLER: Wait a minute, dude. Hold on– JENNINGS: Is that what you have? OK. MOCKLER: When I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago, and you said we were weeks away from it. Now you’re making condescending remarks because you can’t defend the fact that this war is not going your way. Wait, one more time– JENNINGS: Not going– not going your way? MOCKLER: Give me one– name me one political concession– JENNINGS: Get your f*cking hand out of my face, first of all! MOCKLER: Name one political concession– PHILLIP: Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. Woah, woah, woah. Guys, excuse me. JENNINGS: I’m not going to have this guy’s hand in my face.

The viral clip by video influencer Acyn Torabi has racked up millions of views and a barrage of reactions from prominent resistance figures, Never-Trumpers, and current and former cable news regulars.

Tara Setmayer, who regularly appears on Newsnight with Jennings, wrote “Wow. Jennings is quite the ❄️❄️ when getting utterly destroyed during a political argument.”

Zeteo founder and former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan torched Jennings, but also criticized CNN, writing “Another reminder of what a preening, short-tempered snowflake Scott Jennings is. CNN pays him to swear at his fellow panelists and feign victimhood.”

Julie Roginsky, who says she was banned from CNN and is one of several personalities to accuse Jennings of trashing Trump in private, chimed in:

Said it before and I will say it again: CNN beclowns itself by platforming Jennings. The many serious journalists there are tarnished by having to share a network with this unserious, insecure Trump proctologist.

Former CNN commentator Wajahat Ali brought up the F-word, writing, “Anyone other than a conservative would immediately be fired by CNN. There’s an insane double standard to cater to right-wing snowflakes. But Scott will probably get a promotion and come back and whine about a victim.”

Never-Trumper and cable news regular Kurt Bardella wrote, “Every night, Jennings antagonizes and baits other panelists. @adammocklerr isn’t [even] baiting him. He’s just dropping facts. Jennings just has a textbook narcissistic meltdown because he can’t take what he dishes out.”

In a sign of the times, the most-liked reactions were from embattled influencer Hasan Piker and Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) press office:

“gEt YoUr hANd oUt oF mY FaCE” https://t.co/yzuPjomKwB pic.twitter.com/mvq1mdX8o9 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 1, 2026

Other reactions — from political figures, online influencers, an ex-Trump spokeperson, and even local Fox anchor Jim Lokay, racked up millions of impressions:

🚨 WOW! Scott Jennings absolutely LOSES IT on air while getting shut down by Adam Mockler over the Iran war—then starts cursing him out when he realizes he has no good response. Absolutely UNHINGED behavior! How could any network possibly allow this loose cannon on the air? https://t.co/BHrylzpqBM — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 1, 2026

Scott Jennings just humiliated himself live on air. This is worth a watch: https://t.co/6jPgZunf0S — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 1, 2026

Holy shit. Scott Jennings was triggered as fuck. 👀 https://t.co/iFhAKrXBdw — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 1, 2026

No doubt, @adammocklerr has a definite point of view, but Abby Phillip’s “everybody calm down” moment fails to acknowledge that @ScottJenningsKY is the ONLY one who had the outburst, and I’d have kicked him off in the break for failing to debate, but rather debase himself. https://t.co/AcOWvr11ul — Jim Lokay (@Lokay) May 1, 2026

Hello 911? I’d like to report a career murder performed on live TV by the brilliant Adam Mockler. https://t.co/SGaUb0HbAA — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 1, 2026

Oh my God this is incredible. @ScottJenningsKY is such a baby https://t.co/yobFSb4qar — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) May 1, 2026

Jennings is a troll, the only way to deal with someone like that is to be an even bigger troll. Cheers to Adam. https://t.co/CQs9izKP6l — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 1, 2026

This was extremely satisfying lmao https://t.co/j3ewLofIml — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) May 1, 2026

Yes, @ScottJenningsKY is super thin-skinned (he won’t see this post bcuz he blocked me on Twitter), so not a surprise he lost his shit last night. But here’s the thing about him. He doesn’t believe what he’s saying. He’s an actor playing a role. He found out he’d make big, big… — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 1, 2026

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

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