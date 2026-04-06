Fox’s Trey Yingst Reports US Dropped a Bunker Buster on IRGC HQ While Simultaneously Rescuing Airman

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported on Monday some additional and exclusive details from the daring Sunday night rescue of the airman downed in Iran late last week.

“Yeah, Harris, good morning. High-ranking U.S. sources telling Fox News that while that rescue was ongoing over the weekend, that CENTCOM commander, Admiral Brad Cooper, directed a strike against an IRGC underground headquarters outside of the Iranian capital of Tehran,” Yingst began, joining anchor Harris Faulkner live.

“Fox News has learned that B-2 bombers were used during this strike, along with massive ordnance penetrators, bunker buster bombs, to target this facility. The same weapons used in Operation Midnight Hammer, and I am told by these high-ranking U.S. sources that the headquarters of the IRGC was obliterated in that strike,” Yingst continued, adding:

This is significant because it speaks to the intelligence and military excellence of the U.S. military. As this rescue was ongoing, they were hammering the Iranian regime just outside the capital of Tehran with B-2 bombers overhead, U.S. Special Forces on the ground, more than a hundred of them rescuing that airman and bringing the fight to the IRGC just outside of the Iranian capital. Harris.

“Talk about the fact that there were two pilots who were rescued. What do we know about that part of the mission?” Faulkner followed up.

“Absolutely. We understand that on Friday, the pilot of the F-15 that was shot down on Thursday night was rescued. And then it wasn’t until about 48 hours later that the other rescue took place,” Yingst replied, adding:

And again, Fox News can report that on Saturday morning, the CIA was able to confirm the location and the identity of that airman, to confirm that this was not an Iranian trap, at which point the message was delivered to the Secretary of War, the Joint Chiefs Chairman, and ultimately the president. I’m told at that point, President Trump ordered the operation, and within 12 hours there were U.S. boots on the ground inside of Iran.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!