Republican Congressman David Kustoff (TN) defended President Donald Trump’s vulgar Truth Social post aimed squarely at Iran on Monday, saying that the president used words “only Donald Trump can use” and the message “may have moved the ball down the line.”

The defense came as CNN’s Pamela Brown asked Kustoff about Trump’s wild threat, which sent shockwaves across the world on Sunday morning.

After Brown read the Truth Social post aloud on The Situation Room, she asked Kustoff how hopeful he is that “the approach will bring Iran to the table.”

“When the president of the United States speaks, everybody listens,” Kustoff said. “That message was completely tailored for the Iranian leadership.”

He added: “There should be no doubt that when Donald Trump speaks and threatens to do something, he’s going to follow up. So he delivered that message. He delivered it very clearly in language that probably only Donald Trump can use. And Iran is on the clock. ”

Read the exchange here:

PAMELA BROWN: Congressman, thanks for joining us. I want to read what President Trump posted about Iran yesterday. Quote, Tuesday will be power plant day and bridge day, all wrapped in one. And Iran opened the F ING. He actually used the word straight, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in hell. Um, how hopeful are you that approach will bring Iran to the table. REP. DAVID KUSTOFF: Well, thank you for having me on this morning. Obviously, when the president of the United States speaks, everybody listens. That message was completely tailored for the Iranian leadership, and I think that obviously with with, uh, Witkoff and Kushner involved in the negotiations and negotiating in a certain level, having the president communicate where he is, and there should be no doubt that when Donald Trump speaks and threatens to do something, he’s going to follow up. So he delivered that message. He delivered it very clearly in language that probably only Donald Trump can use. And Iran is on the clock. Now, obviously, you just played comments that the president gave at the Easter egg roll at the white house, and the president will be speaking to the nation and to the press in just a few hours. Things may have changed. And that message may have moved the ball down the line as it relates to with Iran. BROWN: Well, we’ll have to wait and see. So far, Iran has rejected that 45-day ceasefire. Um, but I’m just wondering, just to follow up on that tweet, do you support intentionally targeting critical civilian infrastructure like power plants? I just want to note, I spoke to an Iranian who fled since the war, who says Iranian citizens are very worried they could be worse off than before if that happens, their infrastructure is gone and the IRGC is still in control. What do you think? KUSTOFF: I think a couple of things, Pamela. One is could that does that infrastructure have a dual use? And obviously, could that infrastructure be used by the military? And if the answer to those questions are yes, which I think they are, then they’re within the purview of of the United States attacking, uh, attacking there. But again, let’s see what the president has to say later this afternoon. I’m sure he will give us new information. And hopefully the Iranians will come to their senses and come to the table.

Watch above via CNN.

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