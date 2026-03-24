Gavin Newsom Lashes Out at ‘Flailing Punch-Drunk’ Trump: ‘Becoming More Dangerous’

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Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) lashed out at “flailing” and “punch-drunk” President Donald Trump as he told Politico’s Jonathan Martin that the president is “becoming more dangerous.”

Newsom is viewed as a top contender for president in 2028 and has spent more than a year locked in an escalating battle with Trump. Most recently, the president has attacked Newsom over the learning disability that he has been open about, while Newsom has lampooned Trump’s bonkers social media presence by imitating it.

On Tuesday’s episode of Politico’s On the Road with Jonathan Martin podcast, Martin asked Newsom about the trajectory of their relationship as the governor recalled a time of cooperation on COVID and the wildfires.

But Newsom said Trump is “not the same” man he was then:

POLITICO’S JONATHAN MARTIN: And even most recently, Davos, he was there, you were there at the same time, and he’s talking to you backstage, but he’s like coaching you on politics and PR, right? What did he say? GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): It was a fascinating conversation where he’s just, you know, saying “We used to get along great! What the he–? Hey, we’re gonna be great–,” you know, he said yeah look. POLITICO’S JONATHAN MARTIN: He wants to win you over in person. GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): Yeah he wants to when everyone over. That’s who he is–. POLITICO’S JONATHAN MARTIN: He wants to sell you the car. GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): Yeah, everybody And look, yeah, I admire that on some level. I mean there’s a human quality to that. He needs to be needed. He needs be loved. And you know and– but then you get into some clinical components of that as well. So look I I’m not– I don’t wake up every day to try to find you know a crowbar to put in the spokes of his wheel

Watch above via Politico’s On the Road with Jonathan Martin podcast.

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