James Carville Blows a Gasket Raging at ‘Low-Life Sack of S**t’ Trump for Attacking Newsom’s Dyslexia

James Carville continued down his rabbit hole of rage for President Donald Trump, calling him a “low-life sack of s**t” in a fiery video over his comments about dyslexia and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

While speaking to press at the White House on Monday, Trump said he does not want someone with “learning disabilities” as president while he was discussing Newsom. The California governor has spoken openly about having dyslexia.

“With a low IQ person, you know, because Gavin ‘Newscum’ has admitted that he is — that he has learning disabilities. Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I don’t want — I think a president should not have learning disabilities,” Trump said.

In a short video for Politicon, Carville lost it while talking about his own dyslexia.

“You know who has two thumbs, speaks French, and has dyslexia? Moi! That’s right, me. You know, who else had it? George Washington. You know else had it? Albert Einstein,” Carville said.

The Democratic strategist continued:

And, you son of a bitch, you sorry lowlife sack of s**t, you nothing, you’re gonna tell parents who are trying to teach kids how to read, you’re gonna tell children that have learning challenges, you’re gonna tell parents who have children that learn differently, you’re going to tell them that kid can’t grow up to be a president? Go f**k yourself! You understand that? You get that straight. And I look at all your dick weed, fat slob, ignorant supporters out there talking about how you’re a good person, you’re no such goddamn thing!

Carville went on to rant that Trump is proof you don’t need to be a “model” to be president.

“You do not determine who in the f**k is going to be successful in this country because you are a model that a fat, stupid sack of s**t can get elected president because that’s what you are: a fat, stupid sack a s**t,” he said.

Carville has long been a vocal critic of Trump, but he appears to have turned the heat up recently. In one recent video, he proudly declared he has “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and he hopes it gets worse so he can have the ability to hate the president more.

Watch above via Politicon.

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