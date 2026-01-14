Germany has joined other NATO allies like Sweden, Canada, and the Netherlands to send troops to Greenland as President Donald Trump intensifies his threats to take over the country.

Troops will be deployed to the northern territory this week, according to reports.

German politician Peter Beyer told BILD that the deployment is not meant to spark a confrontation against the U.S., but a measure to ensure the common security interests of all NATO partners.

“Nothing less can be our ambition, and our solidarity with Denmark and Greenland is unwavering.”

“Several officers from the Swedish Armed Forces are arriving in Greenland today,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson posted to X on Wednesday. “They are part of a group from several allied countries. Together, they will prepare for upcoming elements within the framework of the Danish exercise Operation Arctic Endurance. It is at Denmark’s request that Sweden is sending personnel from the Armed Forces.”

The deployments come as Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Trump’s push to “acquire” Greenland is “totally unacceptable” to the people of both Denmark and Greenland after a brief meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Rasmussen told reporters that he and Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt had a “frank but also constructive” conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

He said Denmark was “eager to work with the U.S.” and other NATO allies to ensure the “long-term” security of the massive island. But he said both Danes and Greenlanders have no desire to get bought — or conquered — by the U.S.

“The president has made his view clear, and we have a different position,” Rasmussen said.

It’s no secret that Trump wishes to annex Greenland, with the president repeating the desire since re-taking office — by force, if necessary.