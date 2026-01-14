WATCH: Trump Pumps the Brakes On Immediate Military Action Against Iran

President Donald Trump pumped the brakes on immediate military action against Iran on Wednesday, claiming that the Iranian regime had promised him it would stop killing protestors and cancel its planned executions.

Trump was asked by a reporter in the Oval Office if “military action is now off the table” following his dubious claim that the mass killing in Iran had stopped.

“We’re going to watch and see what the process is, but we were given a very good statement by people that are aware of what’s going on. When they say no executions, everyone’s talking about a lot of executions were taking place today. We were just told no executions. I hope that’s true. That’s a big thing,” Trump replied.

Trump’s comments come as the U.S. and its allies evacuate personnel from the region, including at the U.S.’s large airbase in Qatar, which Iran previously attacked in retaliation for U.S. airstrikes.

The conversation then turned to Greenland with another reporter asking, “The foreign minister of Greenland, she said a while ago in a press conference at an embassy of Denmark that she made very clear in the meeting that happened here in the White House what their limits are. She also said that it was a very respectful meeting. Are those limits going to be respected?”

Trump replied, “Well, we’re going to see what happens with Greenland. We need Greenland for national security, so we’re going to see what happens. They’re going to brief me on the meeting right after this conference. In fact, the sooner I get you out, the faster I’m going to know exactly what happened. But we have a very good relationship with Denmark, as you know. We’ll see. But, you know, we’re doing the Golden Dome. We’re doing a lot of things, and we really need it. If we don’t go in, Russia is going to go in and China is going to go in, and there’s not a thing that Denmark can do about it, but we can do everything about it.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.