House lawmakers will finally get a chance to question Ghislaine Maxwell, as notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and “madam,” will appear before a congressional panel next month.

Maxwell, who’s currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, will appear before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in a closed-door deposition on February 9, according to reports.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-TN) announced the Maxwell deposition to Politico on Wednesday, the same day the panel weighed holding former President Bill Clinton and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas to testify.

The news was welcomed by lawmakers who have long fought for Maxwell’s testimony on her dealings with Epstein, who died of an apparent suicide in 2019. It has been reported in recent months that she is seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump.

After interviews with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last year, Maxwell was mysteriously moved to a minimum security prison in Texas, raising eyebrows among Democrats and Trump skeptics.

“For months, Ghislaine Maxwell has defied the subpoena ordering her to testify to the Oversight Committee,” Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-CA) said in a statement. “After pressure from Oversight Democrats, Chairman Comer has finally decided to call her in to testify. But let’s be clear: the cover-up is continuing. She has gotten special treatment from the DOJ for months. Let’s end the cover-up now.”