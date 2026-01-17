Harry Dunn Says Every Trump Rioter ‘Should’ve Been Shot Dead’ on Jan. 6 By DHS Logic In Renee Good Shooting

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn said that by Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s logic in the shooting of Renee Good , “every one” of the violent January 6 rioters “should have been shot dead.”

Dunn was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal and the Presidential Citizens Medal for bravery after he was subjected to racist taunts as he defended the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In a new Substack interview, Dunn was asked about the unhinged January 6 propaganda website accusing Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd pf “murder” in the shooting of Ashli Babbitt:

HARRY DUNN: Um, and I do not believe that any other reasonable officers, majority of officers would not have shot the shot. I believe that.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: And so, uh, you’re one of my, uh friend of mine, I told them I was going to be interviewing him and he, he wanted to know, uh what you think about how quick Trump and his officials were to label Renee good, a terrorist and all the other, what else is that? They’ve called her every name–.

HARRY DUNN: “Domestic Terrorist, Lunatic”

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: You know that they call this ICE agent a hero and then–.

On the other hand they just this week they labeled or last week it was, they labeled Michael Byrd who shot Ashley Babbitt Labeled him a murderer. What do you think about that?

HARRY DUNN: Yeah, what’s the difference? I mean, it must be exhausting with these people’s mental gymnastics.

Like, okay, okay. Let’s use for the sake of argument, let’s use their logic.

And then that anybody that interferes or MP with law enforcement will meet the consequences. Let’s use that logic. Okay.

By that logic, every single person at January 6th should have been shot dead! By their logic!

I’m not suggesting that let’s be a hundred percent clear.

By their logic, by saying, Kristi Noem, by J.D. Vance, Donald Trump saying that every single person, anybody who interferes with federal law enforcement carrying out their duties will be met with the full extent of the law and the full force of the Department of Homeland Security–.

I’m quoting Kristi Noem now.

By that logic, a lot more people should have been set on January 6th. By that logic! And it’s completely flawed and it is completely stupid to even say something like that.