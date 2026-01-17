Fox News’ Sean Hannity promised a “shootout” interview with Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) on Friday and that’s exactly what was delivered as the pair tensely battled over ICE and President Donald Trump’s mass deportations.

Thanedar started his interview with Hannity off by thanking the Fox News host for having him on and a frustrated Hannity set the tone immediately as he confronted Thanedar on his past ICE criticisms. Thanedar has called for abolishing ICE and referred to Trump’s administration as tyrannical.

“I don’t need the thanks,” Hannity told the congressman.

The Fox News host was pressing Thanedar on whether he stood during a 2025 address by Trump to Congress in which he referenced victims of violent crime by illegal immigrants, including Laken Riley, a 22-year-old George student killed in 2025 by an illegal immigrant. Hannity asked Thanedar whether he stood for Riley and others mentioned.

“I did not stand because the president, I was just sick of the president,” the congressman said.

“So I want to be clear, you sat on your ass and you wouldn’t stand for families that lost children, a 12 year old girl raped and murdered, and you couldn’t stand for them because you were playing politics. Is that right? I want this audience to know,” Hannity shot back.

“Look, I would not stand for this president. I would stand for his president. He was lying,” Thanedar, accusing Trump of capitalizing on tragedy for politics.

“You’re standing for the families that lost little girls that were murdered by the illegal immigrants that you want to remain in the country,” Hannity said.

The Fox News host then further pressed Thanedar on whether he’s ever called a family of violent crime by an illegal immigrant to offer support and condolences. Thanedar declared multiple times he believes illegal immigrants who commit crimes should be deported, something Hannity argued his record does not support, noting he voted against a bill with a provision to mandate illegal immigrants guilty of sex crimes be deported.

“Look, there are multiple things in a bill, I don’t agree with every one of them. I don’t agree with every one of them,” Thanedar said.

The interview wrapped with the pair trading blows over an ICE agent shooting and killing 37-year-old mother Renee Good this month. ICE officials have insisted the officer acted in self defense while local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have pushed back on this narrative and called for ICE to leave the city altogether.

Thanedar threw doubt on a report claiming the agent who shot Good suffered internal bleeding from her car while Hannity accused the congressman of painting the agent as a “murderer” before the case is resolved.

“Do you believe in the rule of law and that a person’s innocent until they’re proven guilty, sir?” Hannity asked.

“Absolutely,” the congressman said.

“Why did you call that, if you believe in due process, why did you say he’s a murderer?” Hannity eventually asked.

“Well, she was, see her last words were, I have nothing against you, dude. She said it in a very civil manner. This person pulled out and then accelerated right,” Thanedar said, referring to footage of the Good shooting in which she told an agent, “That’s fine, dude, I’m not mad at you,” while refusing to exit her vehicle.

“You call ICE agents murderers, and they’re out there, they’re putting their lives on the line. They are arresting murderers, rapists, Cartel members, drug members, known terrorists. And you have zero appreciation. And now the threat level against them is up a whopping 8,000%. And I blame people like you for that. You incite them. You’re incendiary comments. I find it nauseating. And you should be ashamed of yourself, Hannity said.

“Well, look, ICE is murdering people, murdering American citizens,” Thanedar responded. “They murdered a U.S. citizen, a mom with three children.”

Watch above via Fox News.