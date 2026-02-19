‘Have to Give Them Credit’: Trump Praises Hamas for Exhuming Bodies of Slaughtered Hostages in Stunning Moment

President Donald Trump made a shocking statement praising Hamas at the inaugural meeting of his new Board of Peace on Thursday.

The newly formed board, which Trump serves a chairman of, was created to oversee the reconstruction of post-war Gaza following Israel’s response to the October 7 Hamas surprise attack, during which 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 200 hostages were taken.

Trump began his statement by threatening Hamas if the terrorist organization doesn’t comply with the terms of the ceasefire.

“The war in Gaza is over. It’s over,” Trump declared. “There are little flames. Little flames. Hamas has been — I think they’ll give up their weapons which is what they promised. If they don’t they will be very harshly met.”

He then went on to praise Hamas for digging up the bodies of the hostages it was responsible for killing.

“The ceasefire was held and every last remaining hostage living and dead has been returned back home,” Trump said. “Think of that. That was an impossibility. We did hundreds of hostages but the last one — But I always said to Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner] — the last one will be very tough. Very, very tough. And we got them back. We got the living back and then we only got about 16 of the dead and we said, ‘Well, you gotta get them all. You promised them all.’ They dug and dug and dug. You can imagine the job, that’s brutal. Hamas really did a lot of that work. You have to give them credit for that. They brought the last one home a week ago and we got all 28 of them, living and dead.”

Several notables on social media were horrified by Trump’s comments.

Social media user Spiro’s Ghost wrote, “Ahh yes! Give them credit for returning the dead bodies of Jews they murdered! Well done Hamas! F*cking sick, demented imbecile.”

George Conway, a Republican-turned-Democrat who’s running to represent New York in Congress, wrote, “Imagine if any other American politician talked about giving Hamas credit for anything—let alone for exhuming the bodies of the people they slaughtered.”

And The Atlantic‘s Jonathan Chait used an infamous dril tweet that reads “”issuing correction on a previous post of mine, regarding the terror group ISIL. you do not, under any circumstances, ‘gotta hand it to them'” to mock Trump.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

