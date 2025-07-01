‘Hell Has Frozen Over’: Elizabeth Warren Heaps Praise on Elon Musk for Going Scorched Earth on Trump’s Spending Bill

Spending bill politics make for strange bedfellows, or at least, partnerships in financial responsibility.

This was evident on Monday night when Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) lauded Elon Musk’s outrage over President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which appears to be on track to pass and will add $3.3 trillion to the federal deficit, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

On Monday, Musk slammed Trump’s spending bill, calling for the formation of a new political party to stop Trump’s “insane” deficit spending. “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk wrote on X, adding: “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

On Monday evening, Kaitlan Collins asked her guest, Senator Warren, “Did you ever think that you and Elon Musk would find yourself on the same side advocating against a bill?”

“What can I say? Hell has frozen over a second time,” Warren replied. “But Elon Musk is right about this. He’s got it exactly right. The idea of borrowing three and a half trillion dollars on the nation’s credit card in order to be able to give tax breaks to the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.”

“It’s financially nuts. It’s terrible for our country because it’s gonna drive up the cost of borrowing for all businesses all around the country,” she added. “It’s gonna be bad for our economy. And it also means that we’re gonna be saddling our children and our grandchildren and, shoot, our grandchildren’s children to pay off those debts.”

“No one is clamoring for that except a handful of billionaires who made big contributions to Donald Trump’s inauguration and got to settle themselves in the front row,” she added.

“What the American people want to see is those billionaires and billionaire corporations make them pay just their fair share. It is not right that Jeff Bezos pays taxes at a lower rate than a Boston public school teacher. Make those guys pay just a fair share, and for goodness sakes, do not borrow money and run this nation further into debt so that those billionaires get even richer,” she concluded.

“That makes no damn sense!”

