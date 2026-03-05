Here’s the Top Contender to Replace Noem After Bombshell Report Trump May Fire Her

President Donald Trump has reportedly floated Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) as a possible replacement for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in private conversations with GOP allies this week as reports swirl that he is on the verge of firing her.

The news comes after a contentious week of congressional testimony for Noem that had allegedly angered the president so much that he began calling key congressional Republicans to question whether he should replace her, Punchbowl News first reported on Thursday.

During those conversations, in a further revelation published just hours later, The New Republic reported that the president had pushed Mullin’s name several times when discussing who could take up the role if Noem was to go.

Speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Mullin denied any discussions with the White House about a potential shake-up.

“I haven’t talked to the president,” the Republican said, adding: “I haven’t talked to him about the hearing at all, I can’t help you there, I’m sorry.”

Trump reportedly grew furious after Noem’s back and forth with Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) during a Senate Judiciary hearing on Wednesday, when she suggested, under oath, that the president had approved a $220 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign for the DHS.

This came with further scrutiny of the contracting process for that campaign, including a no-bid deal and subcontracting ties to Noem’s political allies.

No decision on Noem’s future has been announced.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!