Stephen Miller Criticized After Changing Definition of ‘America First’ on Fox News to Mean the Complete Opposite

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was hit with backlash from conservatives on Thursday after he changed the definition of “America First” on Fox News to mean the complete opposite of its original intention.

“I don’t think that people understand the Trump doctrine is not isolationism,” said Fox News host Sean Hannity during an interview with Miller on Wednesday. “Maybe you can help set them straight.”

Miller responded by giving a definition of “America First,” which sounded much closer to the neoconservative doctrine that allies of the president used to condemn:

The president has made clear that he believes America’s awesome military might should be used to protect and defend America’s interests. Not to surrender the world to our adversaries, to our enemies, to those who would do us harm. Not to surrender the world’s resources, lanes of commerce, or capacity to keep our citizens safe. No, America First means America will be the greatest, most unquestioned, unmatched power in the world, and it means we will defend American lives, and yes, we will avenge American blood. Iran has waged war against the American people, this regime, for 47 years.

Miller’s comments received backlash on social media.

“That’s not what America First means,” reacted The American Conservative senior editor Andrew Day. “America First means that the U.S. government, which derives its power and legitimacy from the American people, should advance their interests (not Israel’s).”

That's not what America First means. America First means that the U.S. government, which derives its power and legitimacy from the American people, should advance their interests (not Israel's). https://t.co/QlUe6vxebE — Andrew Day (@AKDay89) March 5, 2026

Remember the talk about "our hemisphere"? The U.S. was acknowledging that its globalism is dead? No. The Epstein Empire wants the world. They will always want the world. https://t.co/A1Hfuo3MYq — Chris Rossini (@ChrisRossini) March 5, 2026

“Turns out ‘America First’ can mean whatever you want it to mean,” weighed in conservative commentator Matt Lewis.

Turns out "America First" can mean whatever you want it to mean https://t.co/Rmq55FxLPb — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) March 5, 2026

They are literally just rebranding Neo-Conservatism into “America First” before our very eyes. This is absolutely disgusting to watch happen. https://t.co/b50Mjq3I3e — Jake Jackson (@realjakejacks) March 5, 2026

Stephen Miller: “America First means America will be the greatest, most unquestioned, unmatched power in the world.” This is disgusting. This is how they fool psychopaths into sacrificing their blood and treasure for Israel and the Epstein class.

pic.twitter.com/YdEpc2kD83 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 5, 2026

For more than one hundred years, the slogan “America First” has been to promote isolationist and anti-interventionist politics.

President Woodrow Wilson used the slogan as part of his effort to keep the United States out of the First World War. The America First Committee also used the slogan as part of their efforts to keep the United States out of the Second World War a few decades later.

Later on, the slogan “America First” was used by paleoconservative Pat Buchanan as part of his anti-interventionist presidential campaign in 2000, before being revived by Donald Trump’s Republican campaign for president in 2016.

Responding to accusations over the past year that his administration had betrayed its America First commitments, Trump has repeatedly declared that the slogan means whatever he wants it to mean.

“Considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that,” said Trump last year, ignoring the more than a century-long history of the slogan.

Trump made similar comments about the slogan, “Make America Great Again” this week after receiving criticism from allies over his decision to enter Israel’s war with Iran.

Watch above via Fox News.

