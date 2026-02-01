Andy McCarthy — a contributing editor at National Review and a Fox News contributor — sounded off, late Saturday, over a top Trump administration lawyer’s social media post soliciting pro-Trump lawyers to become federal prosecutors.

On Saturday, Chad Mizelle — acting general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security and former Department of Justice chief of staff under Trump — was pilloried over a post on X on Saturday in which he encouraged pro-Trump attorneys to slide into his DMs.

“If you are a lawyer, are interested in being an AUSA, and support President Trump and anti-crime agenda, DM me,” Mizelle wrote. “We need good prosecutors. And DOJ is hiring across the country. Now is your chance to join the mission and do good for our country.”

While most critics roasted on the unusual method of solicitation for such a prestigious job, McCarthy focused on the substance of Mizelle’s message — the desired qualification that a potential assistant U.S. attorney must support President Donald Trump and his agenda. McCarthy went so far as to suggest Congress should actually defund the Department of Justice if only pro-Trump lawyers are being hired.

“If support for incumbent the president is now a condition of enforcing federal law, Congress should defund DOJ,” McCarthy wrote. “DOJ should only exist if it’s nonpartisan. Too dangerous to liberty otherwise. If AG Garland’s office had posted this, MAGA & GOP would be calling for impeachment.”

If support for incumbent the president is now a condition of enforcing federal law, Congress should defund DOJ. DOJ should only exist if it’s nonpartisan. Too dangerous to liberty otherwise. If AG Garland’s office had posted this, MAGA & GOP would be calling for impeachment. https://t.co/Morz51deor — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) January 31, 2026

Conservative commentator John Podhoretz replied to McCarthy’s post by saying, “Thank you. I thought I was taking crazy pills.”

“Crazy pills would be a blessing,” McCarthy responded. “We’d wake up and it would just have been a bad dream.”

The former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York went on to cite the lengths to which a White House used to have to go to avoid the appearance that its DOJ was politicized.

“In 2006, AG [Alberto] Gonzales had to resign over an unfair accusation of politicizing DOJ, and AG [Michael] Mukasey (supported by Pres [George W.] Bush) restored credibility by shielding DOJ from WH direction.”

Crazy pills would be a blessing; we’d wake up and it would just have been a bad dream. In 2006, AG Gonzales had to resign over an unfair accusation of politicizing DOJ, and AG Mukasey (supported by Pres Bush) restored credibility by shielding DOJ from WH direction. https://t.co/x9ZVpyAcmu — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) February 1, 2026

