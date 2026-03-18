Benny Johnson Gives First Look at Trump’s Latest Decor Diss Against Predecessor

MAGA influencer Benny Johnson gave a first look at President Donald Trump’s decision to move former President Barack Obama’s official White House portrait to a little-seen corner of the presidential residence, turning the relocation snub into a viral political taunt.

Johnson posted a video from inside the White House during St Patrick’s Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Y’all have to see what Trump has done with the Obama portrait at the White House … 👀 pic.twitter.com/pCGcvbGEOd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 17, 2026

“Funniest thing what Trump has done with Barack Obama’s portrait, check this out,” Johnson said in the clip shared on X.

The podcaster then flipped his camera to reveal Obama’s portrait positioned high on the Grand Staircase, zooming in and out to emphasise how far it sits from the public areas where visitors typically encounter presidential portraits.

Trump relocated Obama’s portrait last year from its traditional display near the entrance of the White House to a landing near the staircase leading to the president’s private residence, according to CNN. The area is not accessible to ordinary visitors touring the building and is largely restricted to all but the first family, Secret Service agents, and a small number of staffers.

Traditionally, portraits of the most recently serving presidents are given the most prominent placement near the entrance of the executive mansion, allowing the public to see them during daily tours.

Instead, Trump replaced the portrait of Obama, painted by artist Robert McCurdy, with an image depicting Trump himself raising his fist after the July 2024 assassination attempt in which a bullet grazed his ear.

The change also pushed the portrait of former President George W. Bush out of the main public display area.

Obama’s successor Joe Biden has yet to receive an official portrait, meaning that until Trump’s reshuffle, the two most recent presidents displayed prominently in the White House were Obama and Bush.

The portrait changes form part of a broader overhaul of White House displays under Trump.

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