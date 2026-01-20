‘He’s a T-Rex’: Gavin Newsom Urges Europeans to ‘Stand United’ Against ‘Wrecking Ball’ Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom tells Europeans “they’ve been played” by Trump.

Heading into the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos he says Europeans “need to stand tall, stand firm, stand united!”

“This is not diplomacy, it‘s stupidity!”

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) went absolutely scorched earth on President Donald Trump and the European leaders who stand by while he puts a “wrecking ball” to the world on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Davos ahead of the World Economic Forum, Newsom compared Trump to a T-Rex that “you mate with him or he devours you,” and informed Europeans they’re being played “for fools.”

“The Europeans should decide for themselves what to do, but one thing they can’t do is what they’ve been doing,” Newsom said in a video shared by DW News reporter Michaela Kuefner. “And they’ve been played. He’s been playing folks for fools and it’s embarrassing.”

When a reporter told him Europeans think it’s diplomacy, Newsom was indignant.

“This is diplomacy with Donald Trump? He’s a T-Rex. You mate with him, or he devours you. One or the other,” he replied.

He added that Europeans “need to stand tall, stand firm, stand united.”

Newsom then scolded them for continuing to play by a “set of rules” when Trump is not.

“This guy is a wrecking ball. I hope people are waking up to what we’re dealing with. This is code red. You guys are still playing by all set of rules … He’s unmoored. It’s the law of the jungle. It’s the rule of Don. And I hope it’s dawning on the world what we’re up against. I mean, this is serious. He’s not mad, he’s very intentional. But he’s unmoored. And he’s unhinged,” argued the governor.

When a reporter asked what Trump’s goal is, Newsom spouted off one last diatribe.

“The goal is whatever he wants it to be. The goal is the world in his image. He’s a narcissist. It’s no advice, a common sense. Why don’t folks do publicly what they say privately? Why don’t they just simply do what they know is right? Everybody is talking behind his back. They’re laughing at him. Meanwhile, they’re sucking up to him. It’s embarrassing. I mean, you’re modeling behavior for our kids, generations of folks. This is not diplomacy — this is stupidity,” he concluded.

Separately, Newsom taunted European leaders for sucking up to Trump, telling Sky News, “I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders.”

Newsom’s appearance in Switzerland came one day before Trump arrived in Davos, where he will deliver a “special address,” according to Reuters.

Trump made waves overnight Tuesday when he taunted world leaders with various memes and leaked text on his Truth Social platform.

