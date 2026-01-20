President Donald Trump made a stunning denial when he was confronted about the unhinged letter blaming his failure to win the Nobel Prize for his threats to seize Greenland.

Monday saw yet another surreal escalation in the Trump Nobel Peace Prize story. Just days after he yoinked the award from 2025 recipient María Corina Machado, Trump sent a letter to Norway bitterly complaining that he no longer feels “an obligation to think purely of Peace.”

Why? Because “your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS.”

(The prize is not awarded by the Kingdom of Norway, and Trump has not “stopped 8 wars PLUS.)

The president held a brief gaggle with reporters just before midnight on Monday after he attended the college football championship game in Miami, during which he was confronted about the letter.

Despite having lobbied relentlessly for the award and accepting an invented FIFA prize in its stead and yoinking Machado’s award and centering a threatening international letter around it, Trump denied caring about the prize:

REPORTER: Can you speak to your letter that you wrote to the Prime Minister, saying that the Nobel Prize influenced your thinking on Greenland? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, I don’t care about the Nobel prize. First of all, a very fine woman felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize. And I appreciate that. If anybody thinks that Norway doesn’t control the Nobel Prize! They’re just kidding. They have a board, but it’s controlled by Norway. And I don’t care what Norway says. But I really don’t care about that. What I care about is saving lives. And I think I’ve saved tens of millions of lives. If you look at India, Pakistan, just as one, two nuclear powers. You look at so many of the countries that were in a 30, In some cases, a 35-year war, and I got it done. We stopped eight wars, and maybe we’ll be stopping a ninth very soon. We’ll see.

