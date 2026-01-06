‘There’s a Sickness There’: Trump Tells House Republicans ‘There’s Something Wrong’ With Their Colleague Thomas Massie

President Donald Trump on Tuesday took more shots at Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), insisting there was “something wrong” with the Kentucky Republican.

In recent months, Massie repeatedly broke from the GOP and criticized the actions of Trump. Massie has most notably aligned with Democrats on the issue of deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, joining Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) in his crusade to release the Epstein files.

Weeks before U.S. forces invaded Venezuela and apprehended President Nicolas Maduro, Massie claimed Trump’s interest in the country was primarily about “oil and regime change.”

In response, Trump has consistently shaded Massie for his perceived betrayal of the Republican Party. On Christmas, the president called out Massie by name in a Truth Social post.

During his remarks at a GOP retreat in Washington, D.C., Trump praised the efforts of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) before continuing his attacks on Massie:

“A lot of times they’ll say, ‘I wish Mike were tougher.’ He’s tough. He’s tough as anybody in the room, actually. But can’t be tough when you have a majority of three — and now, sadly, a little bit less than that. But, you can’t be Trump. You can’t, ‘I want you!’ You know, you make 10 enemies, 20 enemies. That’s the end of that, right?” mused Trump. “Everybody loves him. I would say there’s one person he’s given up on. He just gave up on this guy. He’s so bad. He never votes for us. No matter how good, he won’t vote for us. There’s a sickness there. There’s something wrong. You can have the greatest bill, the greatest for the country — forget about for Republicans — great, great, great for the country. ‘I’m a no vote.’ We don’t even bother calling him at three in the morning, do we?”

Watch above via Fox News.