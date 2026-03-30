Hollywood to Turn Julie Brown’s Bombshell Jeffrey Epstein Book Into a Series



Associated Press

Journalist Julie K. Brown, whose reporting on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein brought down politicians and princes, is having her work turned into a Hollywood production starring award-winning actress Laura Dern.

Brown hyped the announcement on her social media on Monday, under the heading, “Some personal news.”

Some personal news//www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/laura-dern-jeffrey-epstein-investigation-series-1236551630/ — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) March 30, 2026

Sony Pictures TV is developing Brown’s book, Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story, which was based on her reporting for The Miami Herald.

According to Sony, “the limited series” offers “an explosive account of an investigative reporter exposing the secret plea deal between Epstein and federal prosecutors.”

The description continued:

Drawing from Brown’s experience as a groundbreaking reporter for the Miami Herald, the book and the limited series follow her relentless years-long investigation that identified 80 victims, persuaded key survivors to go on the record, and led to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrests.” Brown’s 2018 reporting in the Miami Herald led to a raft of new charges of sex trafficking against Epstein — who had previously been convicted on charges of procuring a minor for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute — and Maxwell and led the to the still-ongoing calls for the Department of Justice to release its complete files on Epstein and his associates and acquaintances, who included presidents (Donald Trump and Bill Clinton), royals (Britain’s former Prince Andrew) and prominent business leaders and media figures.

In addition to starring in the project, Dern will executive produce the limited series.

“Sony is taking the series to potential buyers — and will likely find bidders for the first scripted take on the Epstein case,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 in Florida of soliciting a minor for prostitution and procuring a child for prostitution. He received a 13-month jail sentence and had to register as a sex offender.

Brown began investigating Epstein in 2018, and he was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. Epstein was found hanged in his Manhattan jail cell before he could stand trial.

Brown has continued to dig into the controversies surrounding the release of the Epstein files and his more than 1,000 victims.

“Donald Trump’s name is referenced in these documents THOUSANDS of times. Not ‘multiple’ — not ‘hundreds’ — but thousands of times,” Brown posted to social media in November. “This doesn’t implicate him in any wrongdoing -/ but it does show that, to some extent, Trump was front and center in Jeffrey Epstein’s world.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing regarding Epstein.

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