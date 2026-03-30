‘It’s Despicable!’ Karoline Leavitt Uses Fox Graphic to Bash Media Over Migrant Murder Story

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt used a Fox News graphic as a prop with which to bash the press over its scant coverage of the murder of Sheridan Gorman by an illegal immigrant during a briefing on Monday afternoon.

Leavitt’s comments came after fielding the following question from Border Hawk’s Wid Lyman:

There are some concerns the administration is starting to change its position on deportations for enforcement, possibly asylum policies. What would you say to Americans that are somewhat concerned that the shift has happened?

“Sure. Well, while there has of course been a change in leadership at the Department of Homeland Security with former senator, now Secretary [Markwayne] Mullin joining the president’s Cabinet, I can assure the American people there has not been a change in policy. It has always been the policy of this president, and this administration, to deport the worst of the worst illegal alien criminals from our communities. That’s something I know Secretary Mullin remains wholeheartedly committed to doing. And it’s something that is overwhelmingly popular with the American people. And it is something that’s necessary to protect our homeland, and to prevent deaths of Americans in our country,” replied Leavitt, who continued:

Just last week, Sheridan Gorman, a young woman in Chicago, was shot and killed on the street walking with her friends outside of her university by a legal [sic] alien from Venezuela, who had no right to be here in the first place, and it’s despicable that Democrats are currently defunding the department that’s responsible for removing illegal aliens like that. And I would also add it’s despicable that the lack of coverage of this young woman’s case, of her life, and the way that it was tragically cut short. I saw a survey over the weekend that I’d like to bring to all of your attention. This is the media coverage of the case of Sheridan Gorman. You have ABC News has spent one minute and 19 seconds between two days when this case was first alerted. You have CBS, two minutes and one second. You have NBC, 23 seconds spent on the life of a young, beautiful American woman whose life was taken short by an illegal alien who should have never been here in the first place when we are in the middle of a battle on Capitol Hill with a major political party, the Democrat party, who wants to defund the agency that is responsible for protecting Americans. I think her life was worth more than 23 seconds on cable television, and I think the people in this room have a responsibility to report on cases like this. Because it just exemplifies why the president believes so strongly in deporting illegal aliens from our communities. And thank you for the question.

Watch above via Fox News.

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