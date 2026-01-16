Trump Voter Tells President to ‘Hurry Up’ on the Economy Because ‘We Can’t Stand This’

On Friday’s edition of Erin Burnett OutFront, CNN’s Jeff Zeleny spoke with Franz Rowland, a farmer in Southern Georgia who voted for President Donald Trump in 2024, as he urged the president to “hurry up” on aiding the economy because “we can’t stand this much.”

“I don’t know who dropped the ball in Washington to allow these prices, this trade, to diminish like it has,” said the 72-year-old Rowland, “but somebody dropped the ball. Somebody wasn’t looking out for us.”

“Trump says, you know, ‘Be patient. The farmers are gonna be better than ever,'” he continued. “Well, you’d better hurry up. Because we can’t, we can’t stand this much.”

As Zeleny explained, Rowland voted for Trump “hoping a stronger economy and better trade deals would follow.”

When asked how it feels to hear politicians in Washington claiming that the country has never been better, Rowland was blunt. “They need to come out here and live in my shoes. The economy may be doing better for some people, but on the farm, it ain’t doing better.”

“I thought by now,” he said, “we’d have some really good trade. I did think it would be better by now.”

According to Zeleny, Rowland also told CNN that “he does not see a light at the end of the tunnel here as he thinks about planting season coming up.” He adds that the Georgia farmer is “grateful for the government assistance,” but “farmers want trade, not aid.”

This report comes as a new CNN poll reveals that 58% of Americans view Trump’s first year in office as a “failure.”

The poll also shows that about 64% say he hasn’t done enough to lower the cost of everyday items, with roughly half of Republicans agreeing, including 42% of GOP voters who identify with the “Make America Great Again” movement.

