Former Federal Prosecutor Shreds ‘Total Garbage’ DOJ Investigation Into Walz and Frey

Former federal prosecutor Harry Litman tore apart the reported criminal investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D).

CBS News reported on Friday that the Department of Justice had opened a criminal probe into the two Democrats as they continue to speak out against deployments of federal immigration agents in the state. Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good as she attempted to drive away from agents. The killing has turbocharged demonstrations against the presence of federal officers.

Walz and Frey are reportedly being investigated for potentially violating 18 U.S.C. § 372, which criminalizes attempts to obstruct federal officials through force, intimidation, or threats.

Litman appeared on Friday’s All In on MS NOW, where he said charging the two Democrats under that law would fail.

“This is a complete nonstarter of a prosecution,” Litman said. “The statute… requires force, intimidation, or threats. There’s no way they could prove that.”

He went on to say that Walz’s and Frey’s verbal opposition to ICE is protected by the First Amendment, unless their speech is likely to cause “imminent and lawless” action. Litman also noted that President Donald Trump’s speech in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021 would be more likely to qualify as such than anything said by Walz and Frey, both of whom the DOJ has subpoenaed.

“And it’s a grave thing to try to defy a subpoena, even in a total garbage lawsuit, as this [investigation] is,” Litman continued. “So, the question is, will they be able to forage in the files of Walz and Frey? That is probably their game. It’s not as ridiculous as the rest of it. But I’m here to tell you the actual charge under § 372? A complete and utter nonstarter. Will never happen.”

Watch above via MS NOW.