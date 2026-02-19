NEW POLL: TWICE as Many Americans Think Trump Is ‘Racist’ Than Say He Isn’t Amid White House Protestations

By a two-to-one margin, more Americans believe that President Donald Trump is racist than think he is not, even as Trump and his White House protest what they call “false” accusations of racism.

While never far away, the subject of Trump and racism was top of mind when the president issued a denial of racism as he commented on the death of Reverend Jesse Jackson, and that denial was blown up in a White House briefing exchange.

Trump White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was challenged by CBS News White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe to provide examples of the “false” accusations Trump referred to in his statement.

Leavitt responded with a shocked affect and a claim that “radical Democrats” and members of the media “in this room” have “accused this president falsely of being a racist”:

ED OKEEFE: In his statement about Jesse Jackson, the president said “Despite the fact that I am falsely inconsistently called a racist by the scoundrels and lunatics on the radical left, Democrats all, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way.” Where or when does the president believe he has been falsely called racist? KAROLINE LEAVITT: You’re kidding, right? I will pull you plethora of examples. He has absolutely been falsely called and smeared as a racist, and I’m happy to provide you those receipts.

In fact, O’Keefe has posted multiple tweets that referenced “racist tweets” from Trump that were also denounced by a “chorus” of Republicans at the time.

Trump also protested his innocence at a Black History event at the White House on Wednesday by citing the defenses of his friend Mike Tyson:

Mike Tyson. Boy, I tell you, Mike has been loyal to me. Whenever they come out, they say, “Trump’s a racist.” You know, it’s like a statement. “Trump’s a racist.” Mike Tyson goes, “He’s not a racist. He’s my friend.” He’s been there from the beginning. Good times and bad. But Mike Tyson’s a great guy, and he was so loyal. Always been loyal.

But according to a new The Economist/YouGov poll taken February 13 – 16, 2026, an overwhelming majority of Americans who have an opinion on the issue disagree with Trump, Leavitt, and Tyson.

Asked if the word “racist” describes Trump, 47 percent agreed it does versus only 24 percent who said it does not, with the remainder responding “no opinion.”

Mike Tyson notwithstanding, among Black voters who expressed an opinion, 90 percent said Trump is racist, versus 10% who said he is not.

But there’s more. The pollster tested a series of descriptors, and it did not go well. By about two to one, Americans do not view Trump as “honest,” but do view him as “corrupt,” “divisive,” “cruel,” and “out of touch.”

Wide pluralities said Trump is not “inspiring” (43 percent to 19 percent) or “intelligent” (39 percent to 31 percent).

More than double — 50 percent to 20 percent — said he’s “dangerous” versus those who say he is not.

There were descriptors that polled well for Trump, including “bold,” “strong,” and by a narrow plurality, “effective.”

Watch above via Fox News.

