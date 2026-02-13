Nancy Mace Demands Pam Bondi Appear Before Congress for Monitoring Lawmakers’ Epstein Files Searches

Lawmakers are not yet finished with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) led a new charge on Friday morning, demanding Bondi testify before the House Oversight Committee while raising concern about Bondi’s appearance before the House Judiciary panel on Wednesday.

During the hearing, a photographer captured an image of Bondi with a document appearing to show Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-WA) searches on the Epstein Files — which she and other members of Congress were given access to two days earlier.

“In the Judiciary Committee, she had a folder open, and you saw an image of a search history of a member of Congress in the software in the database,” Mace said in an interview making the rounds on Friday morning. “Why is the DOJ — why is the attorney general carrying around a folder of the search histories of members of Congress who only simply want the truth? She should answer for that, and I think she should come before the Oversight Committee, because I have a lot of tough questions.”

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace is calling on Pam Bondi to testify before the House Oversight Committee after reviewing the unredacted Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/hg39fiSdFd — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) February 13, 2026

The Wednesday hearing was rife with several heated moments, as lawmakers attacked Bondi over her handling of the Epstein files.

At one point, Jayapal urged Bondi to apologize to Epstein victims who were present in the room, which Bondi refused to do, accusing the Democrat of putting on “theatrics.”

