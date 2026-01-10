Trump Bizarrely Claims Credit For Ending 1/4 of a War in Falsehood-Riddled Rant on Fox News

President Donald Trump made the bizarre claim that he ended one-quarter of one war in a falsehood-riddled rant to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Last week, Trump torpedoed the idea that Nobel Peace Prize recipient María Corina Machado could assume leadership in Venezuela, saying she “doesn’t have respect” in her country.

Machado famously dedicated the award — which she won for her activism in opposition to Maduro’s regime — to Trump, saying he deserved to win. After reporting that suggested her failure to refuse the prize contributed to Trump’s decision not to support her, Machado told Hannity she’d love to give her award to the president.

Trump has lobbied relentlessly for the Nobel by claiming to have ended 8 or 9 or 10 wars. But that falsehood has been debunked nearly as often as he has repeated it.

During an interview that aired on Thursday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Trump indicated he’d be happy to give his FIFA Peace Prize a mate. He then went on to present a modified version of his war-ending rant in which he scored himself a quarter-point for a war that’s only mostly not ended:

SEAN HANNITY: OK, she won the Nobel Peace Prize. When she accepted that Peace Prize, she dedicated it to you. She said to me this week, both on TV and radio, that she wants to give the Nobel Prize, her Nobel Peace prize, to you for liberating her country. In 2023, she won over 92% of the vote to be the leader of the opposition. Maduro kept her off the ballot. Do you have any plans to meet with her? And would you accept the Nobel Prize she wants to hand to you? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I understand she’s coming in next week sometime. And I look forward to saying hello to her, and I’ve heard that she wants to do that. That would be a great honor. I did put out eight wars, eight and a quarter, because, you know, Thailand and Cambodia started going at it again. SEAN HANNITY: I’ll put the list up if you want to. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You put the list out as a hell of a list, but we I’ve stopped eight wars.

