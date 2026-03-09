Stephen A. Smith Tells Hannity He Won’t Run for President in 2028 — And Why

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith told Sean Hannity he was no longer interested in running for president, the Fox News host revealed in a clip from the latest episode of his radio show.

Smith has been increasingly sprinkling politics into his sports takes, even going so far as to openly speculate about a 2028 presidential campaign as recently as last month.

The 58-year-old native New Yorker has been a fixture on multiple ESPN programs for years, including as a co-host on First Take and The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio. Smith has described himself as a political independent, fiscally conservative and socially liberal, and has offered praise and criticism for both Republicans and Democrats, but concluded if he ran, it would be as a Democrat.

Monday afternoon, Hannity posted a clip from the upcoming next episode of Hanging Out with Sean Hannity showing him discussing a potential 2028 run with Smith.

“I’m not giving up my money.” Stephen A. Smith shuts down talk of a 2028 presidential run. Full episode drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3fgI4Q0eho — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) March 9, 2026

“Here’s my big question,” said Hannity in the clip. “2028’s coming pretty quick. If you had to pick — assume you’re — I think it’s all bullsh*t, I don’t think you’re running. Am I right?”

“I don’t think I’m running either, ’cause I gotta give up my money,” replied Smith. “I ain’t giving up my money.”

In March of last year, Smith signed a contract extension with ESPN for a whopping $100 million for five years. He followed that up in September with a new SiriusXM deal that brought him an additional $36 million for three years.

“Yeah, you wanna — you want a plane,” said Hannity.

“Sean, I ain’t giving up my money,” Smith continued. “I can tell you right now. Let me put that presidential aspiration to bed — ”

“It’s over,” Hannity interjected. ”

“If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening!” Smith declared.

