Stephen A. Smith Tells Hannity He Won’t Run for President in 2028 — And Why

Sarah RumpfMar 9th, 2026, 3:13 pm
 
Stephen A. Smith

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith told Sean Hannity he was no longer interested in running for president, the Fox News host revealed in a clip from the latest episode of his radio show.

Smith has been increasingly sprinkling politics into his sports takes, even going so far as to openly speculate about a 2028 presidential campaign as recently as last month.

The 58-year-old native New Yorker has been a fixture on multiple ESPN programs for years, including as a co-host on First Take and The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio. Smith has described himself as a political independent, fiscally conservative and socially liberal, and has offered praise and criticism for both Republicans and Democrats, but concluded if he ran, it would be as a Democrat.

Monday afternoon, Hannity posted a clip from the upcoming next episode of Hanging Out with Sean Hannity showing him discussing a potential 2028 run with Smith.

“Here’s my big question,” said Hannity in the clip. “2028’s coming pretty quick. If you had to pick — assume you’re — I think it’s all bullsh*t, I don’t think you’re running. Am I right?”

“I don’t think I’m running either, ’cause I gotta give up my money,” replied Smith. “I ain’t giving up my money.”

In March of last year, Smith signed a contract extension with ESPN for a whopping $100 million for five years. He followed that up in September with a new SiriusXM deal that brought him an additional $36 million for three years.

“Yeah, you wanna — you want a plane,” said Hannity.

“Sean, I ain’t giving up my money,” Smith continued. “I can tell you right now. Let me put that presidential aspiration to bed — ”

“It’s over,” Hannity interjected. ”

“If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening!” Smith declared.

Watch above via Sean Hannity on X.

Sarah Rumpf - Contributing Editor

Sarah Rumpf joined Mediaite in 2020 and is a Contributing Editor focusing on politics, law, and the media. A native Floridian, Sarah attended the University of Florida, graduating with a double major in Political Science and German, and earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the UF College of Law. Sarah's writing has been featured at National Review, The Daily Beast, Reason, Law&Crime, Independent Journal Review, Texas Monthly, The Capitolist, Breitbart Texas, Townhall, RedState, The Orlando Sentinel, and the Austin-American Statesman, and her political commentary has led to appearances on television, radio, and podcast programs across the globe. Follow Sarah on Threads, Twitter, and Bluesky.