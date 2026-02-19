‘I Won Affordability’: Trump Declares Victory Despite Rising Prices

President Donald Trump declared victory over the country’s cost-of-living woes on Tuesday, telling the crowd at an event in Georgia, “I’ve won affordability.”

Trump delivered remarks at a steel fabricator in Rome, Georgia, where he touted his economic record and a historically high stock market. After listing some of his second term achievments, the president claimed to have won the battle for “affordability,” a word Democrats had made the centerpiece of last year’s elections and the upcoming midterms.

“And then I have to listen to the fake news talking about affordability, affordability,” said Trump. “What word have you not heard over the last two weeks? Affordability. Because I’ve won. I’ve won affordability. I had to go out and talk about it.”

Trump’s speech on Tuesday, part of his “Affordability Tour” ahead of the midterms, continues his administration’s attempts to focus on the cost of living. Once a winning issue for Trump, affordability itself became a major liability for the Republican Party in 2025, as polls continued to show Americans blaming Trump for their economic struggles.

The president’s recent embrace – and now alleged victory over – the term ‘affordability’ comes as prices continue to rise in a variety of sectors. Last month’s Consumer Price Index showed significant upticks in utilities over the last year, with home electricity prices rising 6.3% and natural gas services increasing 9.8%.

Even more significant hikes came in the price of groceries, as the cost of coffee shot up 18.3% and ground beef rose 17.2% over the year. Baked goods and pantry items were also on the rise, with the price of breakfast cereal up over 6% since January 2025.

The president has previously raged over the word “affordability,” calling it a Democratic “con job” at a December Cabinet meeting. He was roundly condemned for a remark made to Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich in November, where he claimed he didn’t want to hear about the term.

“I don’t wanna hear about the affordability because right now, we’re much less,” said Trump.

