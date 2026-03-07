Awkward! Kristi Noem Spotted at Trump Event — Gets Trump Shout-Out Hours After He Dumped Her As DHS Chief

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was spotted at a Trump event — and got a shoutout from President Donald Trump just hours after he dumped her from that post.

After a tenure that included the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by agents conducting DHS deportation operations, scandals and rumored alleged relationship with top adviser Corey Lewandowski, and a week of contentious hearings, Trump announced her ouster via a social media post on Thursday:

I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at “Homeland.”

On Saturday morning, Trump spoke at an event for the aforementioned Shield of the Americas at his Doral golf club, where both Noem and Lewandowski were spotted.

Noem could be seen mingling before the event, and got the briefest of shouts-out from Trump several minutes after he took the stage:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Howard Lutnick? Thank you, Howard. Chris Wright. Kristi Noem, along with U.S. Trade representative Jamieson Greer, who you all know and you deal with. You deal very successfully. I ask Jamieson all the time, can you get more? Can you get? He’s the king of tariffs, right? But he’s very gentle. We want to be very gentle with our friends, right, Jamieson? Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau. Chris, where is Chris? I haven’t seen Chris. He’s fantastic. He was an incredible student. He went to the best schools and he was number one in his class at all times.

