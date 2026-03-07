Hannity Tells Doocy Trump Attacked Him Because His ‘Hard Fair Question’ Revealed Something He Didn’t Want Revealed

Fox News host Sean Hannity told Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy that President Donald Trump attacked him at a White House event because his question was “tough” and revealed a “problem” Trump didn’t want to talk about.

Trump lashed out at Doocy as he took questions during a sports roundtable when Doocy asked him about reports the Russians are advising Iranians on how to target and kill Americans.

Doocy was a guest on Friday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Hannity, during which the duo joked about Trump being “mean” and recalling then-President Joe Biden calling Doocy a “stupid SOB.”

But Hannity also defended his colleague and said Trump was triggered because of the sensitivity of the question:

FOX NEWS HOST SEAN HANNITY: Now with more from the White House, Peter Ducey is with us. I think this is the first time President Trump ever got a little mean to you, because he likes you. I know he likes you because we’ve talked about you numerous times, because Peter’s really fair to me. Peter’s is really good, and he didn’t like the question because it’s one that I think might have revealed something he didn’t want revealed. FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: Well, yeah, the headline is that he called my question stupid, but if you look at the fine print, he also said he respects me, so I guess take the good with the bad, but he really wanted to stay on topic with this college football roundtable that they were gonna have. FOX NEWS HOST SEAN HANNITY: But you asked hard, fair questions. That’s what you were asking a question. FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: And I would like it noted here on Hannity because this is where I came after the last president said that he thought that I was a stupid SOB. So I’m glad that we can just note that five years apart, something in the East Room does not like it when I am there. … FOX NEWS HOST SEAN HANNITY: I forgot, was it really five years ago? That was epic. That is career changing, the moment that Joe Biden gave you. I think those are the greatest moments. I’d love to put a highlight reel together and show it at the next Christmas party. Yeah, the highlights of- FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: The highlights of presidents calling me stupid. FOX NEWS HOST SEAN HANNITY: Well, no, he did go into great detail. I always really respect you. But this actually is going to be our next topic because it is a very sensitive issue if Vladimir Putin is providing intelligence to the Iranians. Yeah, that’s a problem. So Peter Doocy, we respect your work and I know the president knew it was a fair question. He didn’t want to talk about it. That was clear FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: I think he’ll take another question in a couple days. I think it’ll be okay. FOX NEWS HOST SEAN HANNITY: I think it will be sooner than that, I don’t know, I’m just guessing.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Hannity.

