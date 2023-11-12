‘I’m Working Three Jobs ‘: Latino Voters Tell CNN Why They Aren’t Happy With Biden Presidency

CNN reported Sunday on President Joe Biden losing ground with Latino voters, and spoke with several Georgia residents who explained what is driving dissatisfaction with the administration – starting with the economy under “Bidenomics.”

Polling has consistently shown that Biden is, as Axios put it this month, “bleeding support among Hispanic voters and Black voters” across the country, and particularly in swing states. A CNN poll earlier this month showed Biden with only a 4% lead over Trump among Latino registered voters.

CNN’s Miguel Marquez spoke with voters in Georgia on Sunday about their regrets over voting to put Biden in office, starting with Gabriela Martinez, who said she has to work three jobs just to get by since Biden took office.

Martinez said she was expecting more out of the Democratic president’s term. She said her home is more expensive, along with everything else.

Marquez said that many of the residents in Dalton, Georgia are “Latino immigrants living paycheck to paycheck,” and “now view the Trump years as better for their bottom line.”

He spoke to another local voter, Juan Manuel Ferreira Zamora, who told him that “Some Latino communities say when Trump was president, we don’t have high gas or inflation of their food. So this is the truth.”

Marquez also talked with a couple in their 80s who still go to work every day in Atlanta, who are concerned about rising crime under Biden’s presidency, and with a barber in Atlanta who said his vote is now not decided, and will go to whomever he believes will do something about both crime and the economy.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.