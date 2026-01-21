President Donald Trump said White people are being systematically targeted and killed in South Africa on Wednesday after being asked if a “White genocide” was happening in the country.

The president was asked about South Africa while speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

“Is there a White genocide in South Africa and are you willing to engage with the South African government?,” a female reporter asked Trump.

“What’s happening in South Africa is terrible, it’s a terrible situation,” Trump told her. “What they’re doing to people, a certain group of people is unbelievable, you wouldn’t think it could happen today.”

Trump briefly explained why he believed that was the case a moment later.

“We have seen the numbers, we have seen the records, and it is taking place,” Trump said.

He then started speaking to another reporter. Trump’s comments come after he said last year there was a “genocide that’s taking place” in South Africa but the media “don’t want to write about” it.

“White farmers are being brutally killed and their land is being confiscated in South Africa,” Trump said.

Trump famously confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about it last year at the White House in front of reporters. The president showed him video of “burial sites” of “over 1,000” white farmers — a claim The New York Times reported was false.

Joe Biden’s term — and reserving the “record-low number of slots for mostly White Afrikaner South Africans,” as the Times He was also ripped by critics last year for drastically reducing the number of refugees admitted in 2025 to 7,500 — down from 125,000 duringterm — and reserving the “record-low number of slots for mostly White Afrikaner South Africans,” as the Times reported

The U.S. State Department said they were a “racial minority in South Africa” who are the “victims of government-sponsored race-based discrimination.”

Trump said at the time it “makes no difference” whether those refugees are Black or White. But he said it was necessary because White farmers were being “brutally killed and their land is being confiscated.”

He later said the U.S. did not attend the G20 Summit in South Africa because it “refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Rights Abuses endured by Afrikaners.”

Watch above via Fox News.