Gavin Newsom Rips Trump’s ‘Remarkably Boring’ Davos Speech: ‘I Was a Little Disappointed’

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) was left largely unamused by President Donald Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Trump’s much-anticipated speech at the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland consisted of him trying to make the case for a U.S. takeover of Greenland, as well as of an enumeration of his administration’s achievements in his first year back in office. Many of those points were referenced the day before during Trump’s marathon presser at the White House.

On the subject of crime, Trump boasted about his administration’s efforts to make major cities safer. He then reminisced about his previously friendly relationship with Newsom. A day earlier, Newsom blasted world leaders for their supposed capitulation to Trump’s whims.

“We will help the people in California,” Trump said. “We want to have no crime. Gavin was here. I used to get along so great with Gavin. He is a good guy and we are going to– if he needed it, I would do it in a heartbeat. We helped them a lot in Los Angeles, a lot early in my term when they had some problems. But we would love to do it. I will say this: if I were a Democrat governor or whatever, I would call up Trump and say, ‘Come on in and make us look good,’ because we are cutting crime down to nothing.”

Responding to the name-drop, Newsom told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins he found Trump’s speech “remarkably boring,” adding:

I think he said something very different last night. I didn’t hear “New-scum.” I heard “green scam,” but I mean, come on, that’s– it was remarkably boring. It was remarkably insignificant. He was never going to invade Greenland. It was never real, so that was always a fade. And so he says, well, we should negotiate. Well, everybody here has been willing to negotiate for a year, so it had “fire and fury” signifying absolutely nothing.

“Even by Trump’s standards, I was rather curious. And there were boorish parts of it, but those were not even that consequential, including name-checking people he likes, people he didn’t like…” added Newsom. “Honestly, I was a little disappointed. I was a little nonplussed.”

