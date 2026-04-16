‘It’s a Fact, Sir! House Democrat Confronts RFK Jr on Healthcare Fraud and Trump Administration

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) went after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday over the Trump administration’s approach to healthcare fraud.

The Ways and Means Committee hearing was the first in a series on American health policy as the country gears up for the midterm elections.

When it was Doggett’s turn to question Kennedy, he launched an attack right out of the gate.

“Since waste, fraud, and abuse has been something of a watchword in this administration, I’m sure you are familiar with the December 3 Government Accountability Office response to a request by Chairman [Jason] Smith, which reported significant agent and broker fraud with the Affordable Care Act including brokers signing up people who did not even know they were signed up,” Doggett began, before asking about The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“As you are aware, last May, under your authority, CMS fully reinstated all 850 brokers and agents who had been suspended back in 2024 because of suspected ACA fraud. Can you guarantee to our committee today that every one of those suspected brokers and agents was thoroughly investigated and was found to be innocent of any fraud, any wrongdoing, or illegal activity?” Doggett asked.

“I can tell you —” Kennedy began before inadvertently shutting off his microphone.

“Can you, sir? Yes or no?”

The rest of Kennedy’s answer was inaudible.

“You can’t answer that. That is very troubling, I must say,” Doggett fired back. “850 people accused of fraud suddenly reinstated all at once. Do you know whether any of these suspected fraudsters who were reinstated so swiftly were subject to any additional oversight under your authority? Have there been guardrails put in place to ensure those 850 agents don’t continue to commit fraud?”

“Congressman, I’m a lifelong Democrat, so I was-” Kennedy said after his mic was turned back on.

“I don’t care about your party affiliation,” Doggett shot back. “We’re all against fraud.”

After attempting to blame the Biden administration, Kennedy said he would look into Doggett’s claim.

Doggett then asked about the Trump administration’s pardoning of Paul Walczak, a Trump supporter and Florida nursing home owner convicted of $7M tax evasion. Walczak was sentenced to 18 months in prison before his mother attended a Trump fundraiser for big-time donors.

After fumbling with his mic again, Kennedy answered, “I don’t think there’s anybody in this country who believes that this administration is soft on fraud. We’re the first administration —”

The two argued over each other before Doggett said, “It’s really a disgrace. I’m surprised you would defend it.”

“It’s not a credible story!” Kennedy argued before Doggett shut him down, saying, “It’s a fact, sir!”

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN3.

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