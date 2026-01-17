Jan. 6 Cop Harry Dunn Praises CNN’s Abby Phillip For Letting Scott Jennings Speak — Then Telling Him How He’s Wrong

Former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn praised several media figures, including CNN anchor Abby Phillip for her interplay with Trump defender Scott Jennings.

Dunn was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal and the Presidential Citizens Medal for bravery after he was subjected to racist taunts as he defended the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In a new Substack interview, Dunn singled Jake Tapper out for praise after he called Sec. Kristi Noem out by drawing a contrast between her treatment of the Good killing and the president’s pardoning of violent rioters.

He also praised several MS NOW hosts like Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace, and Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov. Asked about Phillip and Jennings, Dunn exclaimed “I love Abby!”:

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Who you think is doing a good job at say like a place like CNN, anybody at Fox News or other legacy?

HARRY DUNN: There’s a, a woman at Fox news that does so much heavy lifting. and she goes in there, and does amazing work. Jessica, yeah, she’s always on with Watters and like The Five or whatever that show is called or whatever. Tarlov, Tarlov is that her name? Yeah, Jessica Tarlov. She’s incredible! I think that she’s incredible, I think, that she does great work. And just shout out to her for just, just, just doing the work. She just stands out to me. She’s great.

But there’s, there’s several people and I don’t have a laundry list of people that I’m just going to name, but you know, obviously the ones that we name, you know Joy Reid, Katie Pang, Alison Gill, who I work with on my podcast, or on Clean Up On 45, you know, there’s just a lot of people that in independent media are doing great work, so.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: What about, you talked about women who Trump likes to attack. What about Kaitlan Collins?

HARRY DUNN: I like Kaitlan because she, she always, she pushes back, she pushes back and good for her. Good for her, you know.

I don’t make, I, don’t make it a point that I’ll catch all of her programs, but it’s always that anytime that Trump is being confronted about something, you can guarantee she’s going to be one, one of the people doing it.

If Donald Trump has not tweeted about you as a bad reporter, you’ve got more work to do, do better.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: That’s a good point. Somebody else who has been getting a lot of attention is Abby Phillip with her–.

HARRY DUNN: Love Abby! I love Abby! I know Abby personally too.

But yeah, Abby does great work. And that’s the thing, these people are smart. They’re rooted in facts and reality. However, the other side is not. They are rooted in opinions and conspiracy theories. And there’s a difference. That’s why I don’t like how you don’t entertain (INAUDIBLE)

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: So this is well the thing about Abby this something I’ve asked a few of my other interviews and that is because I’m a big fan of Abby Philip also, yeah You know, I There’s sort of way a 50-50 like half of the people I talked to are like Oh, I love Abby and you know I the reason I love the show is that when she has on somebody like Scott Jennings and you Know she’s not afraid to call him out.

She lets him talk too! She lets him talk! “Okay, Scott, go ahead, tell me your point, and now I’m going to tell you why you’re wrong!”